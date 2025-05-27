Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,384 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.41.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

