Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.74% of Voyager Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000.

Voyager Acquisition Stock Performance

Voyager Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

About Voyager Acquisition

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

