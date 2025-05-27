Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 30,684 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.51. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $117,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

