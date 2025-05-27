Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 6,726 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.62% of Turning Point Brands worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 2,339.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TPB stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,453.25. This represents a 25.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,455.16. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

