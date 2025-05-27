Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 84,600 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 174.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

