Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 132,402 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 132,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $939.54 million, a P/E ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

