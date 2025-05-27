Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ArcBest by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Down 2.1%

ARCB opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARCB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $609,754.38. This represents a 9.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

