Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,117 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $320.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.40 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

Featured Stories

