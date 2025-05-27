Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 14,659 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 867,870 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 169,850 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,924. This represents a 17.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James G. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $337,750. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $743.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.