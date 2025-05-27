Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 238,692 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,730,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 615,693 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,054,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $136.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

