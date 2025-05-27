Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 339,919 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,919 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.05% of H World Group worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,076,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of H World Group by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 131,189 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

H World Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 4.1%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

