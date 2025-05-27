Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 4,787 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 2.82% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSPA. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,350,000.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TSPA opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

