Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $6.11 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IWL opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

