Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $44.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $286,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,743. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,411 shares of company stock worth $11,928,229. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

