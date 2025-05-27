Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 302,938 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Masimo alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Masimo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,836 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after buying an additional 1,094,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masimo by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after buying an additional 943,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,604,000 after buying an additional 878,587 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 343,797 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price objective on Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,565 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.