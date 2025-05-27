UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

