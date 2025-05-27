United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE UNFI opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Natural Foods

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.