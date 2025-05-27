Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.39% of Veris Residential worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:VRE opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

