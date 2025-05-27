Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.43. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 65,916 shares trading hands.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 4,826,425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 772,228 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 464,284 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

