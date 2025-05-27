Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTS shares. Northland Securities downgraded Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of VTS opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 284.81%.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

