Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
908 Devices Stock Performance
Shares of MASS opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.26.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 109.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at 908 Devices
Institutional Trading of 908 Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 541.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
