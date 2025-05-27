Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. 908 Devices has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.26.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 109.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

In related news, Director Mark Spoto acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,145.59. This trade represents a 18.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 541.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

