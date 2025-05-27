Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371,327 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $47,092,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $17,499,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

