Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.87. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

