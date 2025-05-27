Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 51.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 5,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,117 shares in the company, valued at $15,030,661.69. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $536,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,216.80. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $7,851,450 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD opened at $210.61 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $216.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.44.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 target price on shares of Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

