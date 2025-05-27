World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Barclays PLC raised its position in World Kinect by 18.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Stock Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $31.71.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. World Kinect’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

