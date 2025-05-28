10,072 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Banc of California by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,988.80. This represents a 6.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

