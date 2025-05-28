10,446 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MP Materials by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after buying an additional 176,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 144,661 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 18,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $500,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,842,256 shares in the company, valued at $373,740,912. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

