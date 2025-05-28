12,014 Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

