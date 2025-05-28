20,428 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $136.73.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.06). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

