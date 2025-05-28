2,126 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,926,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $12,298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,381,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWIN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,437,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,505 shares of company stock worth $9,856,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

