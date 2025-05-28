Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.26 and traded as high as C$162.67. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$160.79, with a volume of 1,167,142 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 76.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.50, for a total transaction of C$555,502.50. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.51, for a total value of C$839,852.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,728 shares of company stock worth $4,566,968. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

