AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.15. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.
