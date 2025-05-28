AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.82. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 7,196 shares trading hands.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.
About AirNet Technology
AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.
