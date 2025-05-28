Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,331 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.