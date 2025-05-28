Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.72 and traded as high as C$55.56. Altus Group shares last traded at C$54.98, with a volume of 182,825 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.44.

Altus Group Stock Down 1.2%

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 962.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,049.89%.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan acquired 22,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$52.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,154,106.04. Also, Senior Officer Kamila (Camilla) Bartosiewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total value of C$135,700.00. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

