Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Old Well Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Old Well Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 13.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

