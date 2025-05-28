Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Co. (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Stock Performance

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology.

