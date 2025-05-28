AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,798.42. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,748.84. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR stock opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

