Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 694,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,463,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,704 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,280,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,821 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 815,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,611,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after buying an additional 1,223,260 shares during the period. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 210,133 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCO

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.