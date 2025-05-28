Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 178,351 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $23,857,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 228,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $11,943,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. The trade was a 238.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

