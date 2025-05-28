Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.56 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.74). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.73), with a volume of 331,815 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.56. The firm has a market cap of £458.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a net margin of 82.47% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

