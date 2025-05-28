Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,024.79 ($27.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,118 ($28.62). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,109 ($28.50), with a volume of 1,178,673 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.08) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,045.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,024.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 71 ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

