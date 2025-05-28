Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,124 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,794.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,425.12. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $899,024.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,210,502.55. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

