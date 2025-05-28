Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.17 ($11.48) and traded as high as GBX 935 ($12.64). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 929.77 ($12.56), with a volume of 1,826,813 shares.

Beazley Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 895.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 849.17. The company has a market cap of £7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. Beazley had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Beazley plc will post 101.6172507 EPS for the current year.

Beazley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $14.20. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Beazley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Beazley

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 27,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 902 ($12.19), for a total transaction of £250,503.44 ($338,518.16). Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Featured Stories

