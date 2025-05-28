Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,460.38 ($33.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,701.93 ($36.51). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,664 ($36.00), with a volume of 393,494 shares traded.
Bellway Stock Up 1.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,525.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,460.38.
Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current year.
Bellway Increases Dividend
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
