Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,460.38 ($33.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,701.93 ($36.51). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,664 ($36.00), with a volume of 393,494 shares traded.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,525.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,460.38.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 90.30 ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Bellway had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Bellway p.l.c. will post 159.0741715 EPS for the current year.

Bellway Increases Dividend

About Bellway

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.28) per share. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $38.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.