BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.41 and traded as high as C$5.74. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 3,152,347 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BlackBerry from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

