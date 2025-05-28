BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.41 and traded as high as C$5.74. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 3,152,347 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BlackBerry from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
BlackBerry Price Performance
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.