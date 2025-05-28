Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 694.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of BOX worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 715.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $415,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,029,853.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,714. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

