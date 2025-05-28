British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,069.51 ($41.48) and traded as high as GBX 3,361 ($45.42). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,319 ($44.85), with a volume of 3,944,700 shares.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,069.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The stock has a market cap of £73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Serpil Timuray bought 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($43.24) per share, with a total value of £104,800 ($141,621.62). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,379 ($45.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,960.74 ($9,406.41). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,185,620 in the last 90 days. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

