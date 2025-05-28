British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 369.96 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 389.60 ($5.26). British Land shares last traded at GBX 387.40 ($5.24), with a volume of 6,786,206 shares traded.

British Land Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 369.96.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current year.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

