Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Flat Footed LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 11,401,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,078 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,560,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 3,507,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after buying an additional 2,089,242 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,683,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after buying an additional 1,609,997 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,374,000.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

